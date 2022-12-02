NY Conservative Party Was Crucial To GOP's Slim House Majority

Assuming the two still-undecided House races are won by the Republicans in first place in California and Colorado, the breakdown of the next House of Representatives will be 221 Republicans to 214 Democrats.

But four of the seats in the GOP majority almost surely would have flipped to the Democrats had it not been for a third party relatively unknown to most of the nation: the New York Conservative Party.

Launched in 1962, the NYCP's ballot line of "Row C" has proved invaluable to Republicans in garnering extra votes. Former Republican Gov. George Pataki, in fact, told Newsmax that "I would not have been governor" without its endorsement. New York is one of five states that permits cross-endorsement — that is, candidates of one party may appear on another ballot line and have their votes counted aggregately.

In the race for New York's open 4th District, Democrat Laura Gillen drew 130,712 votes (49.98 percent) to 129,225 (46.45 percent) for Republican Anthony D'Esposito. But because D'Esposito got an additional 11,259 votes (4.05 percent) on the Conservative Party line, he is the new congressman-elect.

The same is true in the most-watched of all New York House races. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney had 133,336 votes (45.82 percent) plus an additional 8,261 votes (2.84 percent) on the far-left Working Families Party line. That should have been enough for Maloney to top Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler's 125,586 votes (43.16 percent) in the 17th District.

But it wasn't. Thanks to the New York Conservative Party, Lawler got 17,612 additional votes (6.12 percent) and made Maloney the first DCCC chairman to be defeated for reelection in 42 years.

The Syracuse-based 22nd District was gerrymandered enough, experts said, to be a cinch for Democratic pickup. But the "experts" had not reckoned with the Conservative Party. Democrat Francis Conole got 129,318 votes (48.25) and Republican Brandon Williams got 114,660 (42.78 percent) — and a critical 18,663 (6.96 percent) on the Conservative line that he needed to win.

In New York-19, Josh Riley drew 121,457 votes (42.36 percent) on the Democratic line and another 16,386 votes (5.72 percent) on the Working Families Party line. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro would have lost if he just depended on the 128,326 (44.76 percent) of the Republican Party. But Molinaro got an additional 15,652 votes (5.46 percent) on the Conservative Party line and that was enough to put him over.

Without those 4 seats on the GOP House aisle, the breakdown of the House would be 217 Republicans to 218 Democrats.

As George Pataki said "I would not have been governor" without the New York Conservative Party, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., could easily say — assuming he emerges triumphant on the House floor January 3rd — "I would not have been speaker without the New York Conservative Party."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.