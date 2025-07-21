No Charges Filed Against FBI Agent Who Solicited Sex on Govt Phone

A former FBI supervisory agent was found to have used a government-issued phone to

solicit prostitutes while on duty, according to a report from the Office of the Inspector General.

The July 1 report states that the agent did this while traveling for work in the U.S. and overseas.

This was not the agent's only violation of DOJ and FBI rules.

"During its investigation, the OIG [Office of the Inspector General] found that the then-SSA [special supervisory agent] had failed to self-report close or continuous contacts with the foreign national prostitutes," the report stated.

The inspector general's office also found that the agent was dating a foreign national. The agent paid the foreign national for sex, according to the report.

The name of the agent was not disclosed. The department declined to press criminal charges over the matter, according to the report.

While there is no federal law criminalizing the solicitation of prostitution, it is illegal in most states. Certain areas of Nevada allow prostitution. Details of the laws vary by state.

Section 2421A of Chapter 18 of the U.S. Code, however, makes it a federal crime to promote or facilitate prostitution across state lines.

The report does not reveal where in the U.S. or abroad the agent solicited prostitutes. Nor does it reveal if the crimes were solicited across state lines.

Employees of the Department of Justice are instructed to follow strict ethics guidelines, both on and off duty.

"An employee shall not engage in criminal, infamous, dishonest, immortal or disgraceful

conduct, or other conduct prejudicial to the government," states the department's Ethics

Handbook for On- and Off-Duty Conduct.

This extends to time spent in other countries, banning employees from engaging in "notoriously disgraceful conduct as conduct which, were it to become widely known, would embarrass, discredit, or subject to opprobrium the perpetrator and the United States."

The codes explicitly ban employees from engaging in "commercial sex" regardless of its legality where the action took place.

"An employee is at all times prohibited from soliciting, procuring, or accepting commercial sex, whether on or off-duty or on personal leave, and regardless of whether the activity is legal or tolerated in a particular jurisdiction, foreign or domestic," per the handbook.

Employees are generally instructed to avoid conduct that would generally be perceived as

illegal. It does not matter if the action actually is criminal, according to the handbook.

The handbook also states that government property, such as cellphones, should be used only for official duties. It explicitly bans employees from using their devices to transmit sexually explicit materials or to conduct illegal activities.

The report does not say whether the agent is still working at the FBI or elsewhere in the government.

Newsmax has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

