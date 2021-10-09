Hungary Backs Poland In Sovereignty Clash With EU

On Thursday, Europe was stunned by a decision from Poland’s highest court that rules set by the European Union could not override Polish law and Polish membership in the 27-nation organization did not give sovereignty to EU courts.

Two days later, in Budapest, Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a government resolution which supports the decision of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal "about the primacy of national law."

"We call on the EU institutions to respect national sovereignty," Orban’s spokesman told reporters.

Before it became official, sources close to Orban told Newsmax that Hungary would be supportive of its longtime friend and neighbor Poland against what the Polish jurists say is an overreach by the EU.

"This is a delicate issue," said a senior government official who requested anonymity, "We always take sides with Poland if attacked by EU institutions, but in a general way, without getting into the legal details."

Last month, for example, when the EU requested its own Court of Justice impose a fine on Poland for taking disciplinary action against several judges, Orban hit this hard.

Branding the EU’s request "outrageous, totally unacceptable and [something that] pulls apart the unity of the EU," the Hungarian leader pointed out that Poland "continues to protect the EU’s outer borders from growing illegal migration."

By a 12-to-2 vote, the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland put into judicial writ Thursday what Euroskeptics have long charged: that the EU has overstepped its boundaries and cannot override laws of its individual members.

Most recently, Poland and the EU have clashed over their respective views on gay rights. In July, EU lawyers opened a case against Poland after some of that country's regions and municipalities declared themselves "LGBT-ideology free zones."

"This is a case of East vs. West," Nigel Farrage, the father of the British "Brexit" from the EU, told Newsmax. "The Christian culture against the non-binary [LGBT-friendly] culture."

