Veterans Organizations Like Trump, But Fret Over Program Cuts

As those who wore the uniform of the U.S. gathered on Memorial Day to honor their fallen comrades at Arlington National Cemetery, three leaders of national organizations spoke to Newsmax about President Donald Trump and their concerns about possible major cuts in programs that benefit their members.

To a person, each voiced strong support for the president and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins. But all three of the national commanders also expressed serious concern that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which passed the House and is now before the Senate, will slash the programs veterans depend on.

"The Trump administration has been very receptive to listening to veterans organizations," Paul Shipley, first vice commander and acting commander of American Veterans (Amvets) told us.

"It is much more easy to work with them when it comes to talking about veterans' issues. But there are some things we are worried about."

Specifically, Shipley cited concerns about "the cuts in the budget to the Department of Veterans Affairs. That's always a worry that's in the forefront, because we truly believe that veterans' benefits are earned benefits and not an entitlement in any way, shape, or form.

"When you work, you've earned that benefit. When you make sacrifices and you've written the open check to this country, you've deserve those benefits you've earned."

Drafts of the president's budget outline would cut roughly 83,000 jobs from the VA, or 17% of the department's workforce.

House Democrats have warned that this could endanger key programs for veterans — notably those dealing with their healthcare. But Collins steadfastly has maintained that the cuts deal with waste and duplication and that no health-related program will be eliminated.

David Piecuch, national vice commander of the Polish Legion of American Veterans, told us, "One of the concerns we are making sure about is that when there are cuts — and there has to be cuts — that they are not done too deeply so there is no immediate impact on the veterans' benefits. So we can maintain our benefits going forward."

As for making the process more efficient, Piecuch said he understood about streamlining it.

"How do we take improvements to the next level? Make the financial cuts necessary so it doesn't take two years to get hearing aids, and get benefits to veterans and get them to us immediately," he said.

Piecuch's view was strongly seconded by Robert Olivarez, national commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

"We want to make sure they are right cuts," he said, adding that his organization also wants to make sure the administration "is listening to what our veterans need and making sure we have that care we need."

"Each veteran signs a contract for life. So if we honor our part of the contract, we want the president and the Congress to honor theirs," Olivarez said.

He said lawmakers must "ensure we are well taken care of — a promise they made when we signed up."

As to what is on or off the table, Olivarez replied: "Our disability and any pensions are off grounds. The only cuts is for the meaningless paperwork out there.

"There's a lot easier way you can take care of the veterans without jumping through endless hoops and ... keeping community care is a plus but not overinflating community care. But at the same time, give them the option of opening up slots at the VA and have the VA take care of our vets as they are supposed to be doing."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.