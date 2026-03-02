Trump Versus Abbott in Key Texas Primaries

For whatever reason — or very possibly by coincidence — President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are on opposite sides in four closely fought primary contests Tuesday.

In the newly redrawn, heavily Hispanic 35th District (San Antonio-western Bexar County), Abbott is supporting state Rep. John Lujan for the GOP nomination.

But Trump has endorsed U.S. Air Force veteran Carlos De la Cruz, brother of Rep. Monica De la Cruz.

There are few issue differences between the two, and few Lone Star State political observers are calling either a favorite.

A similar situation exists in the newly redrawn 9th District (eastern Harris County), where Abbott is backing state Rep. Briscoe Cain and Trump recently weighed in for Alex Mealer, a West Point and Harvard Law graduate who lost a tight 2022 race for county judge (county executive) in Harris County (Houston).

Cain, a spirited foe of abortion, is considered primarily a cultural conservative, while Mealer is regarded as a MAGA Republican.

The races in both districts are crowded with Republican candidates and are likely to head to May runoffs.

Trump has also weighed in strongly for businessman and former state Sen. Don Huffines for the open office of state comptroller.

He has also backed embattled Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

Abbott supports longtime ally and acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock against Huffines and, in fact, has deployed $2.6 million from his own war chest to help him.

The governor has particular interest in the comptroller's office, as it oversees the $1 billion fund that is considered Abbott's prize project.

Miller, whose tenure has been marked by scandal and whom Abbott has dubbed an "utter failure," faces agribusinessman Nate Sheets. The governor has personally campaigned for him.

Few, if any, are calling any winners in the two contested statewide races or the congressional primaries in which Abbott and Trump are in opposite camps. But it is almost a foregone conclusion that the day after, more than a few observers will score whose candidate got more votes.

