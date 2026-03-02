WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | greg abbott | midterms | texas
CORRESPONDENT

Trump Versus Abbott in Key Texas Primaries

John Gizzi By Monday, 02 March 2026 07:02 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

For whatever reason — or very possibly by coincidence — President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are on opposite sides in four closely fought primary contests Tuesday.

In the newly redrawn, heavily Hispanic 35th District (San Antonio-western Bexar County), Abbott is supporting state Rep. John Lujan for the GOP nomination.

But Trump has endorsed U.S. Air Force veteran Carlos De la Cruz, brother of Rep. Monica De la Cruz.

There are few issue differences between the two, and few Lone Star State political observers are calling either a favorite.

A similar situation exists in the newly redrawn 9th District (eastern Harris County), where Abbott is backing state Rep. Briscoe Cain and Trump recently weighed in for Alex Mealer, a West Point and Harvard Law graduate who lost a tight 2022 race for county judge (county executive) in Harris County (Houston). 

Cain, a spirited foe of abortion, is considered primarily a cultural conservative, while Mealer is regarded as a MAGA Republican.  

The races in both districts are crowded with Republican candidates and are likely to head to May runoffs.

Trump has also weighed in strongly for businessman and former state Sen. Don Huffines for the open office of state comptroller.

He has also backed embattled Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

Abbott supports longtime ally and acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock against Huffines and, in fact, has deployed $2.6 million from his own war chest to help him. 

The governor has particular interest in the comptroller's office, as it oversees the $1 billion fund that is considered Abbott's prize project.

Miller, whose tenure has been marked by scandal and whom Abbott has dubbed an "utter failure," faces agribusinessman Nate Sheets. The governor has personally campaigned for him. 

Few, if any, are calling any winners in the two contested statewide races or the congressional primaries in which Abbott and Trump are in opposite camps. But it is almost a foregone conclusion that the day after, more than a few observers will score whose candidate got more votes.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
John-Gizzi
For whatever reason - or very possibly by coincidence - President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are on opposite sides in four closely fought primary contests Tuesday.
donald trump, greg abbott, midterms, texas
352
2026-02-02
Monday, 02 March 2026 07:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved