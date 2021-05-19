Opinion: Biden Giving China COVID-19 Technology Will Endanger the World

When China unleashes the next pandemic on the world next year, maybe it will be called COVID-20, they’ll have Joe Biden and his puppet masters to thank for it.

The Biden Administration wants to give away the U.S. intellectual property behind the coronavirus vaccines to the Chinese government, the organization that — either through incompetence or malfeasance — unleashed the virus on the world. There’s a controversial proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) that would suspend intellectual property on a broad range of COVID-related technologies, and Biden’s babysitters support it.

Yes, somehow the WTO — an organization that the Chinese Communist Party has hopelessly compromised — is interested in stealing American innovation through official means now, instead of just through illicit means, like they’ve been doing for decades.

This is, of course, an about-face on the policy of putting America first and contesting China’s goal for world domination by President Trump, who rejected the idea of giving huge technological leaps forward to countries that hate us, want to conquer their neighbors, and torture their own people.

This moronic, self-destructive proposal before TRIPS would transfer critical U.S. technology to major economic rivals like China without increasing vaccine supply or distribution to help the innocent people hurt by their own malignant government. Some have said it’s even doubtful that granting the waiver would even produce many additional vaccines because the rest of the world is so far behind in mRNA technology, meaning Chinese companies couldn’t mass produce them.

So of course this plan isn’t about helping sick people, it’s about helping the Chinese government’s development of new bio-weaponry.

Not content to have sabotaged our energy independence, economic recovery, and stock market, Biden’s puppet masters literally want to hand the CCP — the greatest threat to world stability in 30 years — the means to unleash a dreadful bio-weapon just one year after they already did it.

Pharmaceuticals would be yet another industry where the Chinese government has undermined one of our high-value industries. The country is putting billions into its domestic semiconductor industry, for example, with the goal of producing 70 percent of all chips needed for local consumption. The U.S. share of the global semiconductor manufacturing capacity has been cut from 24 percent to just 12 percent over the past 20 years and it’s expected to keep dropping.

As part of China’s longstanding policy of lying, cheating and stealing technology, our government’s own Section 301 report details, China intends to continue lying, cheating and stealing technology. Because its repressive regime could never create new innovations itself, the Chinese government recommends ''technology transfer agreements, inbound investment, technology imports, establishing foreign R&D centers, outbound investment, and the collection of market intelligence by state entities for the benefit of Chinese companies.''

Not a conspiracy theory when they come out and say that’s what they want to do. Moreover, last summer the U.S. Department of Justice indicted two Chinese nationals for hacking companies, governments and NGOs in search of data on COVID-19 medicines on behalf of their regime.

The TRIPS waiver proposal could actually slow down vaccine distribution to the rest of the world, as manufacturers compete for raw material and add stress to already maxed-out supply chains. The better way for the United States to fight COVID internationally is to support enhancing supply chain and vaccine distribution programs, including through COVAX. This would help people who need help without endorsing a technology transfer to Beijing and undermining our global leadership position.

No rational thinking person of any persuasion should want to live in a planet where China is on top rather than the U.S. That will be terrible for everyone except a small number of oligarchs in Beijing.

This week, if his handlers can medicate him adequately in between naps, Biden will host his first foreign head of state, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. With no media or Big Tech to protect him, Biden will have to answer why he is content to help China’s efforts to dominate Japan, Asia and the world.

It’s no surprise that so many Asians loved Trump, or that China immediately started exploiting Democrat weakness in the White House once he was out of the way. Is the Democrats’ talk of waiving America’s protections with TRIPS a distraction for something else, or are they serious?

So many Democrats genuinely despise America that they’ll do anything to sabotage her, even if that means handing the destiny of the human race to the CCP.