Seeking Justice Means Recognizing Our Differences, Affirming Christ

Each January, three observances converge that reinforce each other and summon the Christian world to work together against injustice.

Jan. 15 is the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and on or around that day we observe a national holiday in his honor. This year it was observed Jan. 16.

A week later, on Jan. 22, we recall the tragic decision made that day in 1973 by the Supreme Court in Roe vs. Wade, unleashing a policy of abortion on demand.

On or around Jan. 22, large rallies and marches for life are held from coast to coast. The March for Life in D.C. and the Walk for Life West Coast in San Francisco will go on this week, as they do every year, even now that the tragic decision was overturned this past summer.

The third observance is the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, observed every year from Jan. 18-25.

These three great movements are deeply intertwined.

Jesus Christ prayed that his followers would be one, as he and the Father are one.

Authentic Christian unity does not mean pretending there are no serious doctrinal disagreements between denominations.

It does mean working to come to a deeper understanding of what those differences are and are not, as well as recognizing and building on the real unity that does exist in our common affirmation of Christ and his Lordship in our lives and globally.

That affirmation of Christ requires that we work to fight injustice.

In his encyclical letter on Christian Unity, issued in 1995, St. Pope John Paul II wrote:

"Many Christians from all Communities, by reason of their faith, are jointly involved in bold projects aimed at changing the world by inculcating respect for the rights and needs of everyone, especially the poor, the lowly, and the defenseless… Christians who once acted independently are now engaged together in the service of this cause, so that God’s mercy may triumph" (n. 43).

Both the civil rights movement and the pro-life movement are evidence of this common engagement.

Both movements seek to secure equal rights for marginalized human beings, despite their appearances, and to apply to law and culture the promises of the Gospel.

Both movements have found their "meeting place" and their "launching pad" in the churches, manifesting this declaration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on April 3, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee:

"I’m always happy to see a relevant ministry.

"It’s alright to talk about ‘long white robes over yonder,’ in all of its symbolism.

"But ultimately people want some suits and dresses and shoes to wear down here. It’s alright to talk about 'streets flowing with milk and honey, but God has commanded us to be concerned about the slums down here, and his children who can’t eat three square meals a day.

"It’s alright to talk about the new Jerusalem, but one day, God’s preacher must talk about the new New York, the new Atlanta, the new Philadelphia, the new Los Angeles, the new Memphis, Tennessee.

"This is what we have to do."

Defending the equal dignity of every human being after birth strengthens our witness to the rights of those in danger before birth, and vice-versa. This year, once again, Christians of all denominations will gather for prayer in Constitution Hall prior to the March for Life, and then will march for the rights of the most defenseless.

The witness we will all give is ultimately a witness to the one Christ, who restores dignity to every human life.

