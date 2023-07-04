×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uk bank accounts | nigel farage | natwest | political position

UK Minister to Banks: Don't Close Accounts Over Politics

UK Minister to Banks: Don't Close Accounts Over Politics
British politician Nigel Farage arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 3, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 04 July 2023 12:53 PM EDT

British banks should have to serve a customer even if they disagree with his or her lawful political views, financial services minister Andrew Griffith said Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday Nigel Farage, the former Brexit party leader, said British private bank Coutts had told him it was closing his accounts and had offered him a standard one with its parent group NatWest instead.

The House of Lords' Economic Affairs Committee asked Griffith for his views on recent issues around banking services for politicians, without naming Farage directly.

"To be a holder of a banking license is a privilege. It confers rights and obligations. One of those obligations, in a lawful democratic society, should be the freedom of expression. So as a sole ground for the withdrawal of banking facilities, that is not acceptable," Griffith said.

"If executives within organizations hold themselves out to be 'fit and proper', then they would not seek to suppress the lawful expression of democratic views," he added, referring to the conduct standards bank executives must meet.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
British banks should have to serve a customer even if they disagree with his or her lawful political views, financial services minister Andrew Griffith said Tuesday.
uk bank accounts, nigel farage, natwest, political position
169
2023-53-04
Tuesday, 04 July 2023 12:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved