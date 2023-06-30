Farage, Conservatives See UK Bank Accounts Frozen

British broadcaster of the year Nigel Farage, the former leader of the Brexit Party, says his bank accounts have been closed and officials are trying to push him out of the United Kingdom.

Farage, who also once led the United Kingdom Independence Party won the "News Presenter of the Year" this month for his work on the conservative GB News.

In a Thursday tweet, he wrote: "The establishment are trying to force me out of the UK by closing my bank accounts. I have been given no explanation or recourse as to why this is happening to me. This is serious political persecution at the very highest level of our system. If they can do it to me, they can do it to you too."

In a six-minute video attached to his tweet, he said: "The banks are part of a big corporate structure in this country. These are the organizations that did not want Brexit to happen. And I think in my case ... the corporate world will never ever forgive me because they know if I hadn't done what I did with the help of thousands in our 'People's Army' there never would be a referendum, let alone a victory.

"I am beginning to think that perhaps life in the United Kingdom is now becoming completely unlivable because of the levels of prejudice against me," he added.

Toby Young of the Free Speech Union in the U.K. said he too had one of his accounts closed at one point.

"It happened to me last year," he told GB News. PaypPal debanked me, the Free Speech Union and The Daily Skeptic, my news publishing site, and only after I kicked up an enormous stink about it did they then restore my accounts."

Business expert Dr. Roger Gewolb tweeted Friday morning, "Farage has announced that he is taking time off and taking a break to decide what to do, and whether he will stay in the UK. This, because as he and Toby Young of the Free Speech Union said last night on @GBNews he [and many others] had his bank accounts closed without any explanation."