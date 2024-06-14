Tupperware Closing Its Last US-Based Factory

The iconic American brand Tupperware will be closing its last U.S.-based factory, the company announced Thursday.

The small town of Hemingway, South Carolina, was home to the last remaining manufacturing plant for the versatile plastic containers. The plant was opened in 1976. The layoffs of the remaining 148 employees are to begin on Sept. 28 with the plant permanently closing by Jan 14, 2025.

Tupperware Brands said eligible employees will be offered severance packages and early retirement, the Post and Courier reported.

"It's important to note this decision is not a reflection of the performance of the Hemingway team," Tupperware said. "We appreciate each of our valued team members and the many years of service they have dedicated to our salesforce and to the company."

At its peak, the plant employed 1,300 people, but competition from big box stores with their own version of food storage containers forced Tupperware to decrease production.

In 1996, only 300 employees remained. By 2005, it had dropped further to 250.

The company sold the Hemingway plant in 2023 and will move manufacturing operations to Lerma, Mexico, where the bulk of products sold in North America are already made. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.