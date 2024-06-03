WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gamestop | stock | meme | stonks | roaring kitty | redit | investments

GameStop Soars 90 Percent After Roaring Kitty's $116M Bet

Monday, 03 June 2024 07:21 AM EDT

Shares in Gamestop surged by over 90% in premarket trading Monday, after a weekend Reddit post from stocks influencer Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty," showed a $116 million bet on the gaming retailer.

GameStop was the second-most actively traded stock, with 4.4 million shares changing hands by 4:30 a.m. ET.

It was the first post from Gill's Reddit account, which was central in fueling a meme stock trading frenzy about three years ago by sharing screenshots of his bullish GameStop trades.

The screenshot posted on Sunday also showed $20 call options for GameStop expiring on June 21. The stock closed at $23 on Friday, up about 33% since Gill began sharing cryptic posts and memes on X.com in May, sparking speculation over whether he would resume sharing his trades online after a three-year hiatus.

Gill did not respond to a request for comment on Reddit or email.

Reddit shares jumped 7.5%, while retail trader-focused brokerage Robinhood gained 3.5%.

Among other meme stocks, AMC added 30%, Tupperware gained 12%, U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry rose 7.8%.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


gamestop, stock, meme, stonks, roaring kitty, redit, investments, markets
Monday, 03 June 2024 07:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

