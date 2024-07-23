Trump: Never Discussed JPM or BlackRock CEOs for Treasury

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump Tuesday said he had not considered JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon or BlackRock's chairman and CEO Larry Fink for the post of U.S. Treasury secretary.

"I don't know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the Radical Left, but I never discussed, or thought of, Jamie Dimon or Larry Fink for Secretary of the Treasury," Trump said on Truth Social.

However, two people playing large roles in a fundraiser in April for Trump were mentioned as potential Treasury Secretary nominees should the former president win another term in the White House.

Billionaire hedge-fund manager John Paulson and investor Scott Bessent have gotten Trump's attention as he weighs possible cabinet members, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The mention of Paulson and Bessent as possible nominees for Treasury signals that Trump views Wall Street experience as a key factor in making the selection, sources told The Journal.

The newspaper added that Trump and his allies also have discussed others for Treasury secretary. They include Robert Lighthizer, the former president's top trade adviser; former Trump administration Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Jay Clayton; and Dimon.

Earlier this month on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Bessent touted how Trump’s tariff increases, tax cuts, deregulation, and enforcement of immigration laws while he was president, stimulated the economy.

Back in January, during a campaign speech, Trump floated billionaire investor and donor John Paulson as a potential Treasury Secretary. Paulson has said he supports the “reduction of unnecessary regulation.” In January, he hosted other major donors and Trump at his Palm Beach home, raising $50.5 million, according to the campaign.