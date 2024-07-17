WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | economy | scott bessent

Trump Policies Stimulative, Says Possible Treasury Pick

Trump Policies Stimulative, Says Possible Treasury Pick
President Donald Trump signs an executive order on the Keystone XL pipeline in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci/AP/2017 file)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 02:48 PM EDT

Democrats’ argument that if Donald Trump were reelected president, he’d increase the national debt and reignite inflation are patently wrong, hedge fund manager Scott Bessent told MarketWatch Wednesday.

“I think it’s absurd,” said Bessent, speaking on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Bessent — rumored to be on Trump’s short list for Treasury secretary in a potential second administration — touted how Trump’s tariff increases, tax cuts, deregulation, and enforcement of immigration laws while he was president stimulated the economy.

“We saw what happened on Trump 1.0: Inflation was 1.9%,” said Bessent, founder of Key Square Group and previously chief investment officer of the George Soros' $30 billion famliy fund, Soros Fund Management.

“It’s assuming that the tariffs are all in on day one, and they would obviously be phased in,” Bessent said. “Deregulation will cause disinflation, and I think the budget deficit will go down, not up, under President Trump.”

Earlier Wednesday, Bessent was one of the speakers at an economic policy summit hosted by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. In his remarks, Bessent — who was also an adjunct professor of economic history at Yale — reiterated his three-point plan calling for deregulation, deficit reduction, and more oil production.

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Democrats' argument that if Donald Trump were reelected president, he'd increase the national debt and reignite inflation are patently wrong, hedge fund manager Scott Bessent told MarketWatch Wednesday.
donald trump, economy, scott bessent
201
2024-48-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 02:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved