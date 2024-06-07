25 Percent of Companies Plan Spike in Office Days

A full 25% of companies say they are planning to increase their requirement on return-to-office days for employees in 2025, according to a new survey released by ResumeBuilder.com.

Overall, 70% of companies will either maintain or increase the number of days per week that employees will be required to be in office, according to the survey released last week. The intended policy shift comes even as 8 in 10 companies said they lost talent due to their office mandates.

"Companies are losing talent due to RTO policies for a few reasons," said Julia Toothacre, Resume Builder's resume and career strategist. "People may have moved and aren't willing to move again to keep their position.

"It's also possible that there are familial responsibilities that require a flexible schedule or the need to be at home. Some people also like working from home or remotely and don't want to return to an office environment."

A plurality of companies (38%) currently require employees to work in person three days per week, with 26% requiring four days per week and 23% requiring five, according to the survey.

Of the companies planning an increase in office days, 86% cite a desire for increased productivity, followed by 71% saying they want to improve company culture and 57% hoping to improve employee well-being.

"Unfortunately, I think many business leaders make assumptions about things like productivity, culture, and employee well-being," Toothacre said. "Productivity is a result of clear expectations and good management. Culture is driven by people, not physical spaces; and employee well-being is more about how people are managed, their stress levels, and the amount of flexibility they have."

ResumeBuilder.com commissioned the survey, which was completed by 750 business leaders who run or help lead a company of more than 11 employees.