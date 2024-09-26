WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: amazon | return to office | remote work | corporate

Survey: 73% at Amazon Consider Quitting Over RTO Policy

By    |   Thursday, 26 September 2024 07:51 PM EDT

Amazon's recent return-to-office policy has left many employees reconsidering their future with the company.

A survey of more than 2,500 Amazon workers on the site Blind shows that 73% of respondents are thinking about leaving their jobs after CEO Andy Jassy announced that corporate employees would be required to return to the office five days a week starting in January.

Employees are currently expected in the office three days a week.

Additionally, 80% of employees said they know a coworker who is also considering leaving because of the policy. A separate survey from Glassdoor found that 74% of Amazon workers are rethinking their careers as a whole.

Those who oppose it say the policy negatively affects morale, especially for parents and caregivers who benefit from flexible work arrangements. And some experts suggest strict attendance policies may be a sneaky way to reduce staff without having to resort to layoffs.

Amazon employees are hoping leadership will reconsider the policy, but a memo they sent to management to protest the hybrid policy back in 2023 was dismissed.

In his memo announcing the policy change, Jassy said since the company implemented its three-day-a-week policy, "We've observed that it's easier for our teammates to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture; collaborating, brainstorming, and inventing are simpler and more effective; teaching and learning from one another are more seamless; and, teams tend to be better connected to one another.

"If anything, the last 15 months we've been back in the office at least three days a week has strengthened our conviction about the benefits."

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Amazon's recent return-to-office policy has left many employees reconsidering their future with the company.
amazon, return to office, remote work, corporate
260
2024-51-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 07:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved