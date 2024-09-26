Survey: 73% at Amazon Consider Quitting Over RTO Policy

Amazon's recent return-to-office policy has left many employees reconsidering their future with the company.

A survey of more than 2,500 Amazon workers on the site Blind shows that 73% of respondents are thinking about leaving their jobs after CEO Andy Jassy announced that corporate employees would be required to return to the office five days a week starting in January.

Employees are currently expected in the office three days a week.

Additionally, 80% of employees said they know a coworker who is also considering leaving because of the policy. A separate survey from Glassdoor found that 74% of Amazon workers are rethinking their careers as a whole.

Those who oppose it say the policy negatively affects morale, especially for parents and caregivers who benefit from flexible work arrangements. And some experts suggest strict attendance policies may be a sneaky way to reduce staff without having to resort to layoffs.

Amazon employees are hoping leadership will reconsider the policy, but a memo they sent to management to protest the hybrid policy back in 2023 was dismissed.

In his memo announcing the policy change, Jassy said since the company implemented its three-day-a-week policy, "We've observed that it's easier for our teammates to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture; collaborating, brainstorming, and inventing are simpler and more effective; teaching and learning from one another are more seamless; and, teams tend to be better connected to one another.

"If anything, the last 15 months we've been back in the office at least three days a week has strengthened our conviction about the benefits."