Glock Manufacturing Set to Grow in US

The U.S. manufacturing of Glock pistols is expected to increase as the company finds ways to take advantage of export regulations.

The Trump administration lowered export regulations on gun manufacturers in January 2019.

According to The National Interest, Glock therefore finds it easier to export Glocks made in the U.S. than those made in Austria, where law requires express government approval and restricts exports to countries being sanctioned by the European Union and the United Nations.

Georgia-based Glock, Inc., could follow pistol maker Sig Sauer, Inc., which appears on track to surpass German sister company Sig Sauer GmbH.

Unlike Sig Sauer, though, Glock Inc. and Austria’s Glock Ges.m.b.H. appear to be fairly closely linked, The National Interest said.

In the 2010s, Glock wanted to begin selling .380 Auto compact pistols in the U.S. The corporation has manufactured .380 pistols for the European market, but was prevented from doing so in the U.S.

The .380 did not qualify in the U.S. under The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ "point system," which determines which pistols can be imported.

With pistols made in the U.S. not subject to the same restrictions, Glock began making and selling pistols in America in 2014 with the Glock 42 — a .380, 6-round subcompact Glock.

Glock Inc., located in Smyrna, Ga., currently produces models in the most common calibers for the U.S. market, though models in rarer calibers are still primarily made in Austria, The National Interest reported.

The U.S.-made Glocks, with many parts from Austria, are similar to European models.

Last month, The Associated Press reported the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States. That has impacted law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters — and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely.

Manufacturers say they're producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves are empty and prices keep rising. Ammunition imports are way up, but at least one U.S. manufacturer is exporting ammo.