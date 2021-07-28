The ACLU is Attacking Our 2nd Amendment Freedoms

The American Civil Liberties Union, a leading non-profit organization that has defended the constitutional rights of Americans for nearly a century, is now picking and choosing what parts of the Constitution it considers worthy, and which parts it believes aren’t.

And it’s now attacking one freedom in particular — the Second Amendment, which guarantees that every American has a basic right to keep a d bear arms.

In a commentary and podcast it published Sunday, the ACLU asked, "Do Black Americans Have the Right to Bear Arms?"

The introduction starts out by claiming that the Second Amendment was included in the Bill of Rights out of a sense of "anti-Blackness."

But the amendment itself is silent on the subject of race — as it should be. It provides simply that "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed."

It’s "the right of the people," period.

Not limited to white people, not limited to males — "the right of the people."

This particular ACLU "At Liberty" podcast, the latest of a series, is narrated by historian Carol Anderson, a professor of African American Studies at Emory University.

She argues, without proof, that "sitting in our Bill of Rights is the right to control Black people, is the right to destroy the rights of black people and that is so fundamentally just inherently wrong."

The commentary is akin to the largely discredited "1619 Project," which is based on the theory that the colonists asserted their independence from England and fought the American Revolutionary War in order to preserve slavery in the New World.

It’s also on par with Critical Race Theory (CRT), which is based on the proposition that all whites are racist oppressors from the time of birth, and all non-whites are oppressed.

The ACLU’s "experts" — Anderson along with Charles Howard Candler — claimed that "throughout the history of this country, the rhetoric of gun rights has been selectively manipulated and utilized to inflame white racial anxiety, and to frame Blackness as an inherent threat."

In short, Second Amendment rights are racist.

What drivel. Actually the opposite is true. It’s gun control that can be racially implemented.

Two years ago attorney David D’Amato wrote a compelling commentary published by The Hill in which he argued that, "gun restrictions will target the black community" — not gun rights.

And there’s no better example of that than a case that is expected to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in the October term: New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.

The case will be decided on a single issue: "Whether the State’s denial of petitioners' applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment."

Anyone seeking a concealed carry permit in the state of New York is required to show a special "need" to carry. The petitioners argue that the wording of the Second Amendment — "to keep and bear arms" automatically gives Americans that right.

An amicus curiae brief filed by a group of liberal public defenders, which include the Black Attorneys of Legal Aid, The Bronx Defenders, and Brooklyn Defender Services, sides with the proposition that gun control is the vehicle for racism.

They fear "the real-life consequences of New York’s firearm licensing requirements on ordinary people," and argued that "our clients’ conduct would not be a crime in states that already properly recognize the Second Amendment."

Back in the day the ACLU would never have entertained the notion that the Bill of Rights — or any provision within it — was something that shouldn’t be vigorously defended.

Under the heading "About the ACLU," the organization states that "for nearly 100 years, the ACLU has been our nation’s guardian of liberty, working in courts, legislatures, and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the Constitution and the laws of the United States guarantee everyone in this country."

But today it apparently doesn’t want to preserve all our "individual rights and liberties" — just those it agrees with.

At the top of each page in its website, it proclaims that "Our rights are under attack."

And indeed they are under attack — by the ACLU itself.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.