Nielsen to Rate NFL Football on Amazon Prime

Amazon has signed a deal with Nielsen for the national TV ratings company to rate its NFL+ Thursday Night Football (TNF) airing on Prime Video. The games will also run on Twitch, local television and out-of-home viewing.



This marks the first time Nielsen’s national TV measurement service will evaluate the reach of a streaming service. The announcement comes a day after Nielsen announced that streaming viewership has surpassed cable TV for the first time in the U.S., albeit by a small amount.



Streaming in July represented 34.8% of total consumption, while cable and broadcast came in at 34.4% and 21.6%, respectively. Cable usage dropped 2% in July from the month prior, with sports posting the biggest decline, of 15.4%.



NFL+ announced late last month that beginning in 2022, TNF will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, assuming the rights that DirectTV had held since 1994.



NFL+ will not only be available to fans via streaming, TV and mobile devices but also on: team and national radio feeds, on-demand NFL Network shows, the NFL Films archive, the NFL app and website, as well as content that teams themselves produce.



“Excitement is building for this new era of Thursday Night Football,” says Srishti Gupta, director of media measurement at Amazon ads. “We are looking forward to delivering a new viewing experience and offering brands new ways to connect with current and future fans.”



Nielsen will begin measuring TNF on Amazon starting with its Aug. 25 preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans. The regular season kicks off Sept. 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.