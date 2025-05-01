WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: meta | microsoft | earnings | artificial | intelligence | ai

Meta, Microsoft Jump 6% & 9%, Lifting AI-Related Stocks

Meta, Microsoft Jump 6% & 9%, Lifting AI-Related Stocks
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 01 May 2025 06:35 AM EDT

Shares in artificial intelligence and cloud-computing-related companies were rising sharply before the bell Thursday after Meta Platforms and Microsoft results beat Wall Street expectations.

The reports appeared to boost demand for shares in AI chip leader Nvidia Corp, which rose 2.8% in late trading Wednesday just after the earnings reports, and chip rival Advanced Micro Devices, which rose 2%.

Shares in Amazon.com, which competes with Microsoft in cloud-computing and is due to report results on May 1, were up 3% with strong after-the-bell volume.

Google parent Alphabet shares were up more than 1% after the reports.

Shares in Microsoft (MSFT) soared 8.85% in trading before the bell Thursday after it topped quarterly revenue expectations on strong Azure cloud-computing growth, reassuring investors its hefty AI investments were paying off.

Shares in social media company Meta Platforms (META) were up 6.19% at 6:29 a.m. EST Thursday, after it also beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue, signaling that its AI-powered tools helped draw advertising dollars despite tariff-related economic uncertainty.

Shares in smaller AI-related tech company Super Micro Computer briefly rose sharply after the reports but then pared gains and were last up 0.7%. In the regular session on Wednesday Super Micro Computer shares had tumbled 11% after it slashed its revenue forecast.

Shares in C3.AI Inc were up 1% but volume was lighter.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Shares in artificial intelligence and cloud-computing-related companies were rising sharply before the bell Thursday after Meta Platforms and Microsoft results beat Wall Street expectations.
meta, microsoft, earnings, artificial, intelligence, ai
221
2025-35-01
Thursday, 01 May 2025 06:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved