WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: meta | earnings | beat

Meta Beats Estimates for First-Quarter Revenue

Meta Beats Estimates for First-Quarter Revenue
(AP)

Wednesday, 30 April 2025 04:35 PM EDT

Meta Platforms beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, signaling that its artificial intelligence-powered tools helped pull in advertising dollars despite tariff-related economic growth fears.

Shares of the company were up nearly 3% in extended trading.

The social media company reported revenue of $42.31 billion for the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $41.40 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It also lowered its total expenses forecast for the year to be between $113 billion and $118 billion, from its earlier expectations of $114 billion to $119 billion.

Meta's massive user base on its social media platforms makes it a reliable go-to for advertisers at a time when U.S. tariff-induced uncertainty has prompted companies to tighten marketing budgets and delay campaigns.

The results come as Meta faces a high-stakes trial in Washington, in which the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking to unwind the company's acquisitions of prized assets Instagram and WhatsApp.

Menlo Park, California-based company is also fighting the perception that it may have fallen behind in the AI race, after its initial set of Llama 4 large language models, released earlier this month, fell short of performance expectations.

A day earlier, smaller rival Snap held back its second-quarter forecast and said that economic uncertainty and Trump administration's ending of a duty-free import loophole was affecting its ad business.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Meta Platforms beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, signaling that its artificial intelligence-powered tools helped pull in advertising dollars despite tariff-related economic growth fears.
meta, earnings, beat
225
2025-35-30
Wednesday, 30 April 2025 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved