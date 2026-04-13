Experts Warn US Gas Prices to Rise After Blockade

Analysts warn that U.S. gas prices are expected to rise further in the coming days after failed negotiations between Washington and Tehran and President Donald Trump's announcement of a naval blockade in the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, Newsweek reported.

Energy experts said before the blockade took effect on Monday that the move is likely to intensify pressure on global oil markets, with potential ripple effects for American consumers already facing elevated fuel costs.

"The verdict is in — gas prices are likely to return to climbing with Trump's new Strait block — with ... states likely to hike gas prices very soon — as early as tomorrow — for many areas as oil prices surge past $100/bbl again," GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan posted on X.

International oil prices went up on Monday. However, domestic fuel prices have not yet fully reflected the latest surge.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline stood at $4.13 per gallon Monday compared with $4.12 a week prior and up from $3.63 a month ago.

Analysts say that gap may soon close, Newsweek reported.

Independent oil analyst Tom Kloza described the current pricing as "a brief intermission," predicting that gasoline costs will resume their upward trajectory in the near term.

Jorge Montepeque of Onyx Capital Group told Bloomberg TV that crude could reach as high as $150 per barrel if the blockade is fully implemented.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, is a vital artery for global energy supplies, accounting for 20% of the world's oil shipments.

Since the start of the conflict, Iran has restricted certain transits through the waterway and imposed tolls on vessels seeking passage, contributing to rising market volatility.

Global oil prices have climbed sharply in response since the conflict began. Brent crude, the international benchmark, has surged above $100 per barrel for the first time since the 2022 energy crisis, while U.S. gasoline prices have reached multiyear highs. According to Labor Department data, prices jumped 21% in March alone — the steepest monthly increase since 1967. Despite a ceasefire announced last week, shipping activity through the strait has not significantly rebounded. Maritime intelligence firm Windward estimates that Iran has exported 59 million barrels of oil from Kharg Island since March 1, with about 90% of those shipments bound for China. Following talks in Islamabad that ended without an agreement, Trump said Sunday the U.S. Navy would "begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave" the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement of the blockade triggered another spike in oil prices on renewed supply concerns. Rising fuel prices, long a politically sensitive issue in the U.S., could also carry implications for upcoming elections as voters weigh the economic impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East.