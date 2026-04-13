Report: US Sets 6 Red Lines as Iran Nuclear Talks Stall

The United States has issued six unyielding "red line" demands — in talks with Iran — largely centered on the regime's nuclear ambitions, according to the Washington Examiner.

Vice President JD Vance delivered the message during negotiations in Islamabad. He said that the Trump administration's goal is to permanently prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

A senior U.S. official told the Examiner that the demands centered on Iran's nuclear ambitions and weapons capabilities:

1. A complete end to uranium enrichment.

2. Iran must dismantle nuclear facilities.

3. The rogue regime must surrender highly enriched material.

4. There must be a complete halt of support for terrorist proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

5. Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls.

6. Iran must commit to a broader regional security framework.

"We have made very clear what our red lines are," Vance said before departing Pakistan. "And they have not chosen to accept our terms."

Despite what officials described as a "friendly and productive exchange," the talks ended without agreement after more than 20 hours, underscoring the divide between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. negotiators reportedly concluded that Iran underestimated the strength of the American position, prompting Vance to present a final offer before walking away.

President Donald Trump has since escalated pressure, announcing a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping lane responsible for roughly 20% of the world's energy supply.

Trump warned that vessels paying tolls to Iran could face military action, signaling a willingness to enforce freedom of navigation if necessary.

Still, the president expressed cautious optimism that a deal could be reached, arguing the talks were "95%" complete but stalled over Iran's insistence on maintaining nuclear capabilities.

The broader context highlights just how complex the negotiations remain.

The BBC reported that multiple flashpoints threaten to derail diplomacy, including Iran's continued backing of regional militant groups, tensions involving Israel and Hezbollah, and disputes over sanctions relief.

Iran insists that it has a right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes under international agreements — a claim widely viewed with skepticism by Western officials.

Tehran has also demanded the release of billions in frozen assets and an end to longstanding sanctions, conditions the Trump administration has been reluctant to meet.

Compounding the challenge is Iran's tightening grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports indicate limited vessel traffic and growing concerns among global shipping companies, with some ships allegedly paying hefty tolls to pass safely.

The U.S. blockade aims to break that leverage and restore stability to global energy markets.

The talks in Islamabad were seen as a critical opportunity to bridge these gaps, but major obstacles remain.

From nuclear disarmament to regional security and economic concessions, both sides appear entrenched in their positions.