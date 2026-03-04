Iran Hits Amazon's Gulf Data Centers, Targeting US Tech

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for drone strikes targeting Amazon data centers in the Gulf region, including a major facility in Bahrain described as one of the largest U.S.-linked data hubs in the area, according to local reports.

Iranian sources described the strikes as part of broader operations targeting technology infrastructure linked to the United States, including facilities used by major tech firms such as Amazon and Microsoft.

According to reports circulated in Iranian media, the Bahrain facility — opened in 2019 as a regional gateway for Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure across the Gulf and Middle East — sustained significant damage. The center is known for supporting advanced cloud services, including AWS Ground Station capabilities.

The report also claimed two Amazon data centers in the United Arab Emirates were directly hit, while the Bahrain site suffered serious structural damage, fires, and power outages.

Amazon has not publicly confirmed the details of the attacks but reportedly warned customers that restoring services could take time due to physical damage to infrastructure and advised users to back up data.

The company is also said to be evaluating shifting processing workloads to other global data centers.

Amazon said Tuesday that two of its data centers in the UAE and one facility in Bahrain were hit by drone strikes — taking the facilities offline and triggering widespread disruptions across banking, payments, and digital services in the region.

Consumer apps, phone services, and major regional banks also reported outages.

The strikes come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend that killed the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.