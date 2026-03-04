Drone Strikes on Amazon UAE Disrupt Banking, Internet

Amazon Web Services said Tuesday that two of its data centers in the United Arab Emirates and one facility in Bahrain were hit by drone strikes — taking the facilities offline and triggering widespread disruptions across banking, payments, and digital services in the region, CNBC reports.

Consumer apps, phone services, and major regional banks also reported outages.

The strikes come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend that killed the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

AWS said the attacks on its UAE facilities caused “sparks and fire,” structural damage, power outages, and, in some cases, water damage from fire suppression efforts. The AWS Health Dashboard listed the disruption as “ongoing” as of Tuesday morning.