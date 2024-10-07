Musk Snags X's 'America' Handle to Promote Trump PAC

Elon Musk has commandeered X’s “America” handle to promote his pro-Donald Trump super PAC, America PAC, the New York Post reports.

The account was created in 2010 but has been inactive since 2019. X’s policy permits it to take over inactive accounts, and the social media company encourages users to log in at least once every 30 days to keep their accounts active.

The original @America user’s account now has the handle @America123_12, with its posts — including some that criticize billionaire and X owner Musk, and former President and Republican presidential candidate Trump — still there.

On his personal account bio, Musk directs people to @America to “understand why I’m supporting Trump for President.”

There, Musk expands: “America PAC was created to support candidates who champion Secure Borders, Sensible Spending, Safe Cities, Fair Justice System, Free Speech and Self-Protections.”

In its effort to register voters, America PAC is offering supporters $47 for each registered voter they get to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments.

Speaking at former President Donald Trump's return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday night, Musk called this year’s election the “most important election of our lifetime.

“This is no ordinary election,” Musk declared. “The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech. They want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote effectively.”

He also pointed out that 14 states do not require identification to vote, and asked, “How are you supposed to have a good, proper election if there's no ID?”