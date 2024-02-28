×
Tags: anheuser-busch | union | teamsters | contract

Teamsters, Anheuser-Busch Reach Deal to Avert Strike

By    |   Wednesday, 28 February 2024 10:21 PM EST

Workers at Anheuser-Busch, represented by the Teamsters union, have reached a tentative agreement with the nation's largest brewer, one day before they were posed to go on strike.

According to Axios, the strike would have interrupted operations at 12 breweries across the nation. The union has described the tentative five-year contract with Anheuser-Busch as an improvement that would offer "significant" pay raises and enhanced benefits for some of its 5,000 union members employed at the company's breweries.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we have said time and again that our people are our greatest strength, and we are incredibly pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that continues to recognize the talent, dedication, and hard work of our teams, while also positioning the company for long-term success," said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth.

"As America's leading brewer, we have the best people and provide the best jobs in the beer industry, and together we are focused on what we do best: brewing great beer for everyone, showing up in the moments that matter for our consumers, and making a positive impact in our communities across the country."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 28 February 2024 10:21 PM
