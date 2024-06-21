American Airlines Workers on Leave for Booting Black Passengers

American Airlines is putting some workers on leave for booting Black passengers after a complaint about body odor.

Three passengers sued the carrier in May, alleging racial discrimination in the Jan. 5 incident in Phoenix, the BBC reported.

In a statement, CEO Robert Isom said the incident was unacceptable and that the company "fell short" of its commitment to customers.

"We are holding those involved accountable, including removing team members from service," the statement said.

The company also said it was enacting initiatives aimed at preventing similar incidents, including an "advisory group" focused on the experience of Black passengers, the BBC reported.

In the lawsuit, three male passengers who didn't know one another and weren't sitting together said they were removed from the flight between Phoenix and New York City.

They were told a white male flight attendant had complained about an unidentified passenger's body odor.

A total of eight Black passengers were removed from the plane.

"American Airlines singled us out for being black, embarrassed us, and humiliated us," the three men, Alvin Jackson, Emmanuel Jean Joseph, and Xavier Veal, said in a statement, the BBC reported.

They were eventually allowed to retake their seats on their original flight.

In a letter to employees June 18, Isom said he was "incredibly disappointed by what happened on the flight and the breakdown of our procedures."

"We fell short of our commitments and failed our customers," he said.

He added the airline is "steadfast in our commitment" to working with civil rights organizations to "rebuild trust."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.