Tags: american airlines | strike | flight attendants | union

American Airlines Flight Attendants Prepare to Strike

American Airlines flight attendants picketed nationwide on May 8, 2024 to demand their right to strike, an important step in securing a new contract with American Airlines. Pictured here are American Airlines attendants rallying in front of the White House in Washington D.C. (Lenin Nolly/AP)

Friday, 21 June 2024 06:52 AM EDT

A union representing flight attendants for American Airlines Group said the latest round of talks with the carrier did not lead to an agreement this week.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), which represents about 28,000 American Airlines flight attendants, said Thursday it has moved closer to a strike as the airline did not present a favorable agreement.

The airline's flight attendants, however, cannot walk off the job until the National Mediation Board (NMB) grants them permission.

The board will first have to determine that both the parties are at an impasse and further bargaining would not be productive. This lengthy and complex process makes it rather difficult for airline workers to strike.

Last year, the NMB denied a request from the union to be released from federal mediation.

American Airlines in an emailed statement to Reuters on Thursday said it will continue to negotiate with the union so that its flight attendants benefit from the contract.

"This agreement is within reach and we look forward to additional dates being scheduled," the airline spokesperson said.

The current round of negotiations started in January 2020, but was paused at the height of the pandemic. Talks resumed in June 2021.

Earlier this month, the airline had offered its flights attendants immediate wage increases of 17% in their new contract, which was later unanimously rejected by the APFA.

