Father's Day, Juneteenth, and Dobbs Merit Deepest Reflection



It’s no coincidence that the anniversaries of Father’s Day, Juneteenth and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) coincide, this year, during the month of June.

America and indeed the rest of the globe seem to be teetering on the brink of disaster.

Calamity in the midst of a June-filled season of anniversaries is very much with us.

It's naïve, if not outright dangerous, to believe we are in peacful, or otherwise tranquil times. However, it has always been thus, and the one concurrent constant is that God is with us — always.

Meanwhile, there is actual a cry of repentance sweeping America and the globe.

Indeed, as my AFPI colleague Jack Brewer points out, there is truly an awakening to a fatherhood crisis in America.



On the wings of awareness there are solutions which have orginated with "stirrings," that is prayers of repentance.

Having been raised by God-fearing patriarchs and matriarchs, I can’t say enough about the importance of honoring our parents. Fathers in particular during this season.

On the heels of this years' Father’s, Juneteenth is celebrated.

Officially, Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

Deriving its name from combining June and the 19th, it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order, issued by Major General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, proclaiming freedom for slaves in Texas, this, 18 months after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.

In Biblical terms, Juneteenth is closely aligned with Jubilee, a form of repentance, healing, and restoration — which are all sorely needed in these times.

Gratefully, just days after Father’s Day and Juneteenth, America will bear witness to the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Dobbs holds that there is no constitutional right to abortion. Sadly, and not surprisingly, some continue to respond with an apocalyptic tone.

Fearful, false, and alarmist claims of fascism, a war on women, and systematic inequality due to the high court's Dobb's finding still attempt to lead to dozens of violent attacks on anti-abortion groups nationally.



As it turns out, the pro-abortion rights propaganda is false.

Thankfully there is a solution to calm the storm: speak truth to power in a united voice of love.

Dobbs didn’t lead to a catastrophe for women’s rights across the country at all.

Instead, it merely returns the contentious issue of abortion to the states, where the people can debate the merits of the issue for themselves.

Their elected representatives can dothe same.



Members of the true pro-woman movement know that the life issue doesn’t stop at restricting abortion.

Therefore, our goal is to reduce the number of women seeking abortions; and make abortion unthinkable.

Moving forward, our work must be to provide unconditional love and support for all parties involved in the abortion debate: the unborn baby, the mother, and yes, the father.



That’s why investment in opportunities such as foster care, adoption, maternal healthcare, and resources for mothers facing unwanted pregnancy is so essential in the days ahead.

Thank God, we have tens of thousands — if not hundreds of thousands — of new lives which will be saved every year going forward.

Like they are doing at Auntie Angie's House, many also need to be prepared to step up and meet the needs of so many new mothers.



One year following Dobbs, we can celebrate the most significant win for life in generations. Now, the supposed "right" to abortion is no longer enshrined as a substantive right in our Constitution.



Nonetheless, our work is far from over.

My uncle, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., famously said, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

While some states have moved boldly to protect life in the past year, there remains much work for us to do to build a comprehensive culture of life, showing our love for unborn babies and their vulnerable mothers.

As we embrace the blessings of Father’s Day, Juneteenth and Dobbs, our goal as believers is to cherish all life, in every stage, from the unborn baby to the vulnerable mother, to the elderly and infirm; to all humankind.

When we live this truth in our lives fully, we can then be said to be a culture, as one human race; one that values all children.



(You may wish to watch our new celebratory music video, NIA Song.)

Alveda C. King, Ph.D., is chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for the American Dream. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She is founder of Speak for Life, and Alveda King Ministries. Dr. King is also an acclaimed author, television host, and contributor. She is author of "How Can the Dream Survive?" She served in the Georgia State House, and has been a presidential appointee, as well as recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Read More — Here.