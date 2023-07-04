America's Independence on a Precipice, but Hope Remains

America’s July 4 observance in 2023 arrives with more skin color arguments, affirmative action disputes, global unrest, domestic debates, political battles and natural disasters.

Yet, this writer dares to proclaim, fear not.

Help is on the way.

Fear not, for God is with us.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once insightfully declared, "We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now."

The United States of America, that grand old experiment still unfolds, and we remain as the front-row witnesses.

We see with our own eyes the tragedies, the bumps on the road of this life, as well as the triumphs; some of which are uniquely American stories of breathtaking victory over sometimes stunning defeats.

Our nation's position though, is indeed a precarious one.

However, we have "teetered" before, only to emerge so much more than victorious!

Consider this, as we recover from a global pandemic, there appears to be a sparking of revival in the land. These are the embers of hope. Embers which will respark and thus restoke American drive, initiative, creativity, as well as our priceless, unique industrious spirit.

A mindeset uniquely American.

A mentality which builds and rebuilds consisently, every time.

With the anniversary of the of the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a ruling reversing Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), a recent poll reveals that there is an apparent awakening, that abortion is a crime against humanity.

In this regard, America seems to agree:

71% of Americans support legal limits on abortion while only 17% of voters believe abortion should be allowed at any time during a pregnancy. (Rasmussen Poll 2022)

This comes as no surprise.

While America has been riven before, hope continues to spring forth eternal.

Consider:

The Civil War

The Civil Rights Movement

The Vietnam War protests

All of these tumultuous, if not cataclysmic, events have stretched the fabric of our nation, but . . . that fabric is not shreded, nor has it been in the least wholly torn.

Those challenges made us stronger, better.

While this writer hopes and prays we can withstand our current challenges, she knows we will not continue to survive without God’s help, without being able to find a way to listen to each other — while listening to God; concurrently reading the Word of God, as we do so.

Yes, it's heartbreaking to hear of peoples’ pain; what with human trafficking, children mutilation, gang riots, and oh so much more.

Yet, we still must encourage one another in faith, hope, and love.

It is painful to know that our First Amendment rights to free speech are trampled by a politically motivated Twitter mob and cancel culture.

Mobs which seemingly decide what sentiments can be uttered, and those to be stifled.

In light of even this, we cannot lose hope.

Meanwhile, we must all, young and old alike, relearn civility, to remember when we could disagree without scorching the earth beneath us.

This writer's beloved aunt, Dr. Willie Christine King Farris passed away last week.

I so appreciate the prayers and condolences.

Let us look to God, rejoicing that she is truly "free at last."

The extraordinary Declaration of Independence remains the centerpiece of the Fourth of July. Thus, as we celebrate and observe Independence Day, we have much to celebrate and be thankful for.

Yet there remins so much more to pray for.

There is unrest domestically and outside our borders.

Reports of terror and want flood our airwaves.

Yet, still, all is not lost.

Now is the time to turn our eyes to heaven and our hearts to God in prayer for leaders who will agree with George Washington in 1776. "It is impossible to rightly govern a nation without God and the Bible."

As we celebrate the holiday this year, please let us pray for repentant hearts, godly leaders, the sanctity of life and family; civil rights for the unborn, freedom from tyranny here and abroad and the cessation of violence and strife among the members of the beloved family of humankind.

Let us also be mindful to do our part, remembering that freedom must be won, proclaimed, and firmly held in and by every generation, every decade, and on every platform.

With Father's Day and Juneteenth behind us this year; and the Dobbs Decision prophecy before us; and "I Have a Dream 60" just ahead, let us rejoice in what God grants to us daily.

Keep hope alive. Preserve our independence.

May God bless us all. May God bless the United States of America.

(You may wish to access: NIA Music Video, We’ve got to Live Life on Purpose)

(And also: Walk with God, Alveda King and Friends)

Alveda C. King, Ph.D., is chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for the American Dream. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She is founder of Speak for Life, and Alveda King Ministries. Dr. King is also an acclaimed author, television host, and contributor. She is author of "How Can the Dream Survive?" She served in the Georgia State House, and has been a presidential appointee, as well as recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Read More — Here.