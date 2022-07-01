Civil Rights Act Remains a Monumental Achievement

On July 2, we celebrate the 58th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act. On July 4 we celebrate Independence Day in America. A few days ago, the United States Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973).

Just a few days before, we celebrated Fathers Day and Juneteenth.

We are at a moment in time, in our nation's history, in which we have a beautiful opportunity to unite and end the squabbles overburdening us now.

Fifty-eight years ago, there was civil unrest in America. During that time, many of us in the Black community were fighting for equal rights and equal justice.

That 20th century movement was led by my uncle, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He was supported by many valiant American citizens of every ethnicity.

Dr. King, and my father Reverend Alfred Daniel Williams King lost their lives in that struggle — in the 20th century.

Here we are years later, living in another century, yet still fighting over skin color.

The shadows of racism, crimes against humanity followed us.

In the 21st century, we are still plagued with the skin color differences and we are yet faced with injustices to American human beings: the unborn.

This writer has learned during 72 years of her life, that these battles must be won in every generation, every decade, and right now it seems in every moment as well.

At the forefront of many of today’s disputes right now are angry women, frightened women, women who have been lied to, and women who are so frustrated over the issue of protecting their bodies, that they don't have a heart to consider another class of people: babies in the womb.

Many years ago, this writer was one of the women who would be so frustrated today if she had not had an enlightening moment in the 1980s.

An encounter with Jesus Christ helped me to understand that the babies that I had aborted, and a miscarriage which was a result of damage to my body during their abortions, were not the ultimate keys to my happiness.

Throughout human history, there have been instances when human beings have been able to turn away from fear, selfish ambition, injustices, and civil unrest.

Crimes against humanity, including abortion, are not new at all. I am praying that we are having one of those moments where our hearts can turn towards compassion.

Turn away from fear to embrace love, hope, and faith.

July 2, 2022 marks the 58th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; a day that gave equal rights to all Americans regardless of skin color.

This act paved a way for a new nation envisioned by my uncle, Dr. King, and all of the supporters of the 20th century civil rights movement.

Today as we continue the civil rights journey in America, let’s also remember on Monday, Independence Day, that the unborn are front and center in their cries for justice.

Yes, the journey continues. Last week, the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

Now, it's is time for "We the People" in every state, to raise our voices for the voiceless in the womb.

As we support the unborn and their parents, freedom will truly ring across the land.

Ring the bell for the 1964 Civil Rights Act on July 2 and on July 4, not just over skin color, amd other differences we possess.

May we all see and love each other, regardless of ethnicity; as one blood, one human race; uniting for all human life and all human dignity.

Please join us now as we work and pray to ensure that the unborn and their mothers and fathers are protected and supported; and that all Americans are given equal rights and the American Dream, from life's beginnings to its end.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream.

Please pray for all human beings, inclusive of the unborn.

Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian Evangelist. Additionally, she is founder of Speak for Life (speakforlife.org). She is also an acclaimed author, television host, and film and music veteran. Dr. King is a former Georgia State legislator, Chairman of the Center for the American Dream for AFPI, and a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Please visit her at: www.alvedaking.com., which she founded. She is also leader of Civil Rights for the Unborn. Read more of Dr. Alveda C. King' Reports — Here.