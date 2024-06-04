Trump Gets Taste of Same 'Justice' Deck Stacked Against Blacks

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

For decades and even more, Blacks have complained that the criminal justice system was rigged against them — from prosecutors to judges to juries.

The white legal establishment and much of America said that such allegations were not true and those making them were paranoid race baiters.

They were told that "Lady Justice," the most recognized symbol of the judiciary, is blindfolded because "justice is unbiased and should not be based on a person’s appearance or other outside influences" — such as race, color, or status.

Lady Justice holds scales to represent the impartiality of court decisions and a sword as a symbol of the power of justice.

Many Blacks would say, "Oh Really, what world are you living in."

In New York, Lady Justice’s blindfold was ripped from her face and the scales of justice were tilted in an unholy anti-constitutional alliance between a far-left vendetta-seeking Manhattan District Attorney — Alvin Bragg — and a biased, conflicted, pro-prosecution Judge — Juan Merchan — resulting in the conviction of Donald Trump.

Trump becomes the first former President to be convicted of felony crimes.

When Trump says that the process was "a rigged disgraceful trial," there are thousands of Blacks in prisons who have claimed their innocence who can understand how he feels.

Bragg, who is Black, and Merchan, who contributed to Biden in 2020, did to Trump what many Blacks believe the criminal justice system historically did to Blacks for decades —stack the deck.

And stacked and rigged it was — from the prosecutor to the Judge.

Bragg promised to go after Trump during his campaign for the office of District Attorney and hold him "accountable."

He has kept his promise, but has done so to the peril of our legal system and to the long extant standards of Lady Justice.

Judge Merchan, a Hispanic born in Columbia, is like Bragg, in that he is highly conflicted.

In addition to his contributions to Biden noted above, he presided over the tax fraud trial that led to the conviction of the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and is the judge in the fraud and money-laundering case against Trump supporter and ally Steve Bannon.

How ironic for the same judge to be assigned these Trump-related cases?

It's apparent that the fix was in.

Some could argue that Merchan and his colleagues who assigned him to the Trump cases are giving New York a taste of the corruption that exists in the courts in his native Columbia.

If these conflicts were not enough, you don’t hear much in the mainstream media about his being conflicted by his daughter Loren Merchan’s firm raising over $90 million for her clients from the case, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who was the lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment trial.

The difference is that Trump’s case was based on his politics and being a threat to the survival of Biden and his socialist bedfellows in the Democratic establishment — not his race, color, or economic status.

However, the result was the same — conviction.

One thing is for sure — after the Trump treatment and verdict, the United States no longer has standing to lecture Venezuela or any Third World country about democracy and free and fair elections.

In fact, instead of the United Nations sending observers to monitor elections and processes in Third World countries, it just might take a hard look at what happened in its host country, in New York.

The Democrats will fight to end for their beliefs — even if Marxist — while in most cases, Republicans will surrender and not fight back.

In Biden’s latest grab for power in New York, will Republicans fight back?

The only way for this new "legal warfare" (or "lawfare") to end is to show that it's a two-way street.

Will GOP attorneys generals and local prosecutors in red states say, "What is good for the goose is good for the gander and we can play that game too?"

We shall see.

Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media are attempting to take out their candidate/nominee for the presidency.

Hopefully, the GOP in the House and Senate will respond.

They are off to a good start.

In the U.S. House, Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has asked Bragg and his fellow prosecutor Matthew Colangelo to attend a hearing this month on "the unprecedented political prosecution of President Trump" before the committee’s weaponization subcommittee.

In the U.S. Senate, eight Republican Senators, including Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., said they would oppose Democratic legislative priorities and not vote to confirm Biden’s political and judicial appointees.

With the future of the country at stake, Americans need to know that Republicans are as willing and able to exercise their power to protect and advance their values and beliefs as Democrats are theirs.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.