Trump Media Officially Quits Delaware for 'Pro-business' Florida

President Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has moved to Florida from Delaware, citing "corporate lawfare by woke activists."

"We're thrilled to reincorporate our Company in Florida. With its pro-business orientation and respect for the rule of law, Florida is a great place for Trump Media to officially call home," Trump Media CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said in a statement.

Many high-profile companies have left Delaware, including Tesla, SpaceX, Pershing Square Capital Management, Mercado Libre, and Dropbox, among others. Meta and Walmart are considering leaving for Texas or another state, according to The Wall Street Journal.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he made his decision after a Delaware judge struck down a $55 billion compensation package for him.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier welcomed Trump Media's news.

"As Delaware becomes the home of corporate lawfare by woke activists, @realDonaldTrump knows that Florida is where woke goes to die, free speech thrives, and businesses can get back to the business of doing business," he said on Wednesday.