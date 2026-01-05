Mamdani Official: Homeownership Is 'White Supremacy'

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly appointed tenant advocate has a history of calling to “seize private property” and denouncing homeownership as a “weapon of white supremacy,” according to a series of resurfaced, pro-Communist social media posts, the New York Post reports.

Cea Weaver — recently named director of the city’s Office to Protect Tenants — made the incendiary remarks in posts on her now-deleted X account that were uncovered by internet sleuths.

“Seize private property!” Weaver declared in a June 13, 2018 post. She later doubled down a year later in a mini-manifesto outlining her views.

In another post, Weaver wrote: “Private property including any kind of ESPECIALLY homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy.”

Weaver also urged followers to “Elect more communists,” the timing coinciding with the renaming of a Harlem street corner in honor of former Rep. Vito Marcantonio, a onetime Communist.

Her rhetoric extended to law enforcement as well. During nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, Weaver blasted police as “people the state sanctions to murder w[ith] immunity.”

Weaver is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and previously worked as a campaign coordinator for Housing Justice For All. She also served as an adviser to Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and was part of the young progressive circle shaping his policy agenda.

She played a key role in lobbying Albany Democrats to tighten New York City’s rent stabilization laws in 2019 — changes that critics say heavily favored tenants while squeezing landlords.

One major property owner blasted Mamdani and Weaver’s approach as unrealistic and dangerous.

“Without landlords, how do you build and maintain housing?” asked Humberto Lopes, founder and CEO of the Gotham Housing Alliance. “You think the government is going to do it? Look at NYCHA.”

“You put a system in place to destroy landlords,” Lopes added. “Why are you s–tting on us?”

Mamdani has proposed freezing rents on roughly one million rent-regulated apartments — a move that would require approval from the Rent Guidelines Board.

Neither Mamdani’s office nor Weaver immediately responded to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Mamdani on Sunday appointed veteran state housing official Dina Levy as the new commissioner of Housing Preservation and Development.

Levy currently serves as senior vice president of single-family and community development at the state Division of Homes and Community Renewal.

“Levy is an experienced and fearless housing leader,” Mamdani said at a Bronx press conference. “She will fight to protect tenants and tackle our housing crisis head-on.”

The mayor also signed an executive order mandating “Rental Ripoff” hearings across all five boroughs within his first 100 days in office. The hearings will be coordinated by HPD, the Department of Buildings, the Office to Protect Tenants, and the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, alongside the new Office of Mass Engagement.

“Too many New Yorkers have been forced to pay more for less,” Mamdani said. “Under my administration, that ends.”

Levy said she began her career as a tenant advocate and is prepared for the challenge ahead.

“I do know the work ahead will be hard,” she said.

HPD is tasked with enforcing the city’s housing maintenance code, including inspections, housing court actions against landlords, and emergency repairs on behalf of tenants.