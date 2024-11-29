WATCH TV LIVE

WTO Plans 'Creative' Approach With Trump Admin

Friday, 29 November 2024 11:32 AM EST

The World Trade Organization chief said on Friday that she is eager to work with the incoming Trump administration and that she would take a "constructive and creative" approach.

"We are looking forward to working with the new administration. I think we should come into things with a very constructive and creative approach to trying to deal with the issues that will face the world trading system," said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in a press briefing after she was reappointed for a second term.

She declined to comment specifically on tariff warnings by President-elect Donald Trump: "Until we get specifics on what is planned it is a bit premature to pronounce on these issues." 

