WTO Plans 'Creative' Approach With Trump Admin

The World Trade Organization chief said on Friday that she is eager to work with the incoming Trump administration and that she would take a "constructive and creative" approach.

"We are looking forward to working with the new administration. I think we should come into things with a very constructive and creative approach to trying to deal with the issues that will face the world trading system," said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in a press briefing after she was reappointed for a second term.

She declined to comment specifically on tariff warnings by President-elect Donald Trump: "Until we get specifics on what is planned it is a bit premature to pronounce on these issues."