2023 Holiday Wine Guide

Perhaps no other national celebrations bring people together quite like Thanksgiving and the holidays. They help remind us to be thankful and grateful for those people in our lives. Of course, the gatherings themselves can help create a lifetime of fond memories.

For many, a great bottle of wine can help complement a great meal. The challenge, however, is that there are a multitude of dishes served at the traditional Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's tables.

Ostensibly, a sparkling Rose’ could function as a wine that pairs well with just about everything. However, it doesn’t always have the depth of character that some might prefer from a red wine. In this quick guide, we’ll give you some wines that pair with everything — from beef, to fish to turkey:

You should be able to find most of these wines online or at your favorite, boutique wine shop.

Wines for the entire table:



La Vieille Ferme Sparkling Rosé NV — $14.99

A wine that can easily pair with all dishes, this youthful sparkling Rose’ has stellar fine bumbles that express notes of strawberry, salmonberry that parlay into exquisite flavors of white flowers and melon with a finish that is dry, crisp and lingers well.

Marqués de Cáceres Cava Brut NV — $18.99

Super fine bubbles with explosive notes of white flowers, golden delicious apples and bales of straw hay. Its long, dry finish makes it a natural at the table or to pair with a variety of appetizers.

Miguel Torres Chile Estelado Brut Sparkling País NV —(SRP $18.99)

Pale rosé color, with fine and persistent bubbles. Hints of red and citrus fruits dominate on the nose. On the palate, fresh, lively, and genuine, characteristic of the ancestral País varietal.

Seven Hills 2022 Rose — $20

From the Columbia Valley of Washington State, comes this beautiful, light-bodied, dry rose’ from Seven Hills Winery. It brings flavors of grapefruit, white peaches and fresh river rock and melon. The dry finish has a lot of lingering time and entices you to have more.

Wines for red meat, such as a rack of lamb or prime rib:

Whitehall Lane 2018 Leonardini Estate Cabernet Sauvignon — $85

For many, Napa Valley means Cabernet Sauvignon and this Cab from Whitehall Lane doesn’t disappoint. We love the notes of dark chocolate, cedar box, toasted pecans, coffee, plum sauce and cherries all go to create a lush wine with a solid finish.

J. Bookwalter 2020 Conflict Red Blend — $68

Beautiful aromas of fig, spices, blackberries and tobacco give way to a very roundness on your palate that feels as if it lingers for days.

J. Bookwalter 2020 Protagonist Cabernet Sauvignon — $68

Right off the bat, you’ll be greeted with black cherries, sandalwood, baking spice and cherry. One the palate these aromas come through and give way to a youthful wine that’s still tannic but opens up well with some time in the decanter.

Whitehall Lane 2019 Napa Valley Merlot — $40

A stellar merlot from the Napa Valley that showcases hints of cocoa powder, graphite, red currant and raspberry jam on the nose. Once on the tongue, you’ll be rewarded with notes of chocolate-covered cherries, plums and a hint of toasted bread and dark chocolate. Its subtle but firm tannin structure lingers nicely.

Marqués de Cáceres Crianza 2019 — $19.99

Gorgeous notes of dark fruit, cloves, black licorice, toasted nuts and stone. Firm tannins, bright acids with a round texture lead to a very balanced wine.



Wines for fish & autumn vegetables:

Domaines Comte de Malet Roquefort Comtesse de Malet Roquefort Bordeaux Blanc 2021 — $15.99

You’ll love the notes of lemon peel, honeydew melon and tropical fruit. Across the tongue, it’s lush but showcases notes of minerality and has a very round mouthfeel yet retains plenty of acidity.

Lievland Chenin Blanc 2021 — $18.99

This Chenin Blanc is made from fruit that is on vines between 38-45 years old. Lots of white peach, with hints of pineapple and fresh citrus abound on the nose. It has a lush mouthfeel with solid acidity and hints of river rock minerality.

Seghesio 2021 Chardonnay — $22

This Chardonnay from Sonoma California has an inviting nose with notes of orange blossom, citrus and white flowers. On the palate, you’ll have flavors of fresh lemon curd, bosc pear, pineapple and vanilla with a clean, bright finish.

Weingut Ingrid Groiss Gemischter Satz Braitenpuechtorff 2022 — $21.99

Right off the bat, you’ll be greeted with a nose of fresh apple orchards, pear, citrus and white flowers. A very delicate wine on the palate with a fresh complexity and stellar acidity. A pure-tasting wine that will fit well at any Thanksgiving table.

Great wines for roasted turkey and cranberry sauce:

J. Bookwalter 2021 Readers Syrah — $30

This wine offers a bounty of plum sauce, black cherries, boysenberry, cocoa, espresso and a nice gaminess on the finish. Soft, lush tannins linger nicely.

Seghesio Sonoma 2021 Zinfandel — $26

Intense aromatics of currant and plum are complemented by savory notes of black olive, anise and allspice. A bright entry of briary black raspberry gives way to a bold palate of supple, lively tannins and a powerful, lingering finish. Pair with rich and meaty short ribs, braised pork belly, or gnocchi gorgonzola.

Chamisal 2022 San Luis Obispo Pinot Noir — $24.00

From the coastal region of San Luis Obispo, this Pinot Noir brings about notes of strawberry-rhubarb compote, crushed candy apple and bramble. It’s refreshingly juicy on the palate that still pulls off a long, dry finish that is a great expression of this food-friendly grape.

Tenuta di Fessina Erse Rosso 2019 — $24.99

Wild berries, pink peppercorns, baking spice and pimento combine for a very inviting nose. You’ll find soft tannins bring about a plethora of flavors that meld into a superb finish.

Weingut Wieninger Nussberg Grüner Veltliner 2022 — $29.00

You’ll love the crushed limestone notes that combine with lemon zest, lime and ginger blossom. Its acidity level is sublime and can be liken to that of grip-tape you’ll find on a skateboard. It’s beautiful, and long finish will beg you to keep pouring more. A no-brainer wine for Thanksgiving.

Reserve Cotes Du Rhone 2021 — $14.99

This wine has that classic Rhone “forest floor func” that many describe as mushrooms, bramble or undergrowth. On the tongue, you’ll get splashes of spices, black fruit and hints of pipe tobacco.

Weingut Paul Achs Blaufrankisch Heideboden 2021 — $24.00

Upon first sniff, your nose will happily be greeted with white peppercorns, cardamom with background hints of citrus. Take the first sip and you’ll find rosemary, raspberries, blood orange with persimmons. Its creamy-like texture explodes into a firm and long finish.

_______________

Duane Pemberton has spent well over a decade, writing about food, wine, and travel. All things that help bring people closer together. He has been cooking for over 25 years, has worked crush at two wineries, and has been a published auto journalist for 15 years. Recently, he launched his own BBQ sauce company as well.