US Wholesale Inventories Build Further in October

Ed Fotta sorts hardwood at the Allegheny Millwork and Lumberyard in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP/2017 file)

Thursday, 08 January 2026 11:26 AM EST

U.S. wholesale inventories increased again ⁠in October, suggesting inventories could add to gross domestic product in the fourth quarter after being a drag for two straight quarters.

Stocks at ‍wholesalers rose 0.2% after ‍increasing 0.5% in September, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Thursday. ⁠Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories rising 0.2% in October.

The report was delayed ​by the 43-day shutdown of the government. Inventories, a key part of gross domestic product, increased ‍1.7% on a year-over-year basis in October.

Business ⁠inventories have declined for two straight quarters, subtracting from the GDP growth. The drag was, however, offset by a shrinking trade deficit ⁠during that period.

The ​Atlanta Federal ⁠Reserve is currently forecasting GDP increasing at a 2.7% ‍annualized rate in the fourth quarter. The economy grew at ‌a 4.3% pace in the July-September quarter.

Sales at wholesalers fell 0.4% in October ⁠after ​dropping 0.2% in ‍September. At October's sales pace it would take 1.30 months to clear ‍shelves, up from 1.29 months in September.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

