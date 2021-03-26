Tags: wework | public | 9 billion

WSJ: WeWork Agrees to Go Public via $9B SPAC Deal

A WeWork office is seen in New York City on July 19, 2019. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 26 March 2021 07:04 AM

WeWork has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp that values the office-sharing startup at $9 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company disclosed to prospective investors it had lost about $3.2 billion last year as part of a pitch for a stock market listing by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), sources told Reuters earlier this week.

The office-sharing startup's plans for its high-profile initial public offering imploded in October 2019 due to investor concerns over the office-sharing startup's business model and its founder Adam Neumann's management style.

The company is also raising $1.3 billion in capital, including $800 million in private investment from Insight Partners, funds managed by Starwood Capital Group, Fidelity Management and others, the Journal reported.

WeWork did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A SPAC is a shell firm that uses proceeds from an IPO to buy a private firm.

WeWork was valued at nearly $47 billion in 2019 but saw its valuation plummet to roughly $8 billion after SoftBank was forced to extend a life-saving financing lifeline to WeWork.

BowX Acquisition raised $420 million in its IPO in August last year. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


