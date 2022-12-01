×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: wells fargo mortgage business layoffs

Wells Fargo Cuts Hundreds of Mortgage Business Jobs

Wells Fargo Cuts Hundreds of Mortgage Business Jobs
(AP)

Thursday, 01 December 2022 01:48 PM EST

Wells Fargo & Co. has cut hundreds of jobs in its mortgage business across the country, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the bank's plans.

Higher inflation and rapidly rising mortgage rates have started to weigh on the housing market as buying homes becomes costlier, hitting what was until last year a booming industry.

Refinancing has also come under pressure due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign.

The latest reductions in the lender's mortgage unit add to thousands already made by Wells Fargo this year, the Bloomberg report said.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

In June, JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, had also started laying off employees in its mortgage business.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Wells Fargo & Co. has cut hundreds of jobs in its mortgage business across the country, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the bank's plans.
wells fargo mortgage business layoffs
132
2022-48-01
Thursday, 01 December 2022 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved