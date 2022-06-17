×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: warren buffet charity lunch

Bidding Tops $12.3M for Warren Buffett Charity Lunch

Bidding Tops $12.3M for Warren Buffett Charity Lunch
Susie Buffett and Warren Buffett arrive at "The Post" Washington, DC Premiere at The Newseum. (Getty Images / 2017 file photo)

Friday, 17 June 2022 01:17 PM

Someone has bid more than $12.3 million at an online auction to win a final, private lunch with billionaire businessman Warren Buffett to benefit a charity that helps the poor, homeless and people battling substance abuse.

The $12,345,678 bid from an unknown bidder in the auction, which ends on Friday night, far surpasses the previous record $4.57 million that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid in a similar 2019 auction.

$34.1 Million Raised

Proceeds benefit Glide, a nonprofit in San Francisco's Tenderloin district that offers meals, shelter, HIV and hepatitis C tests, job training and children's programs.

Prior to this year, Buffett, the 91-year-old chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, had helped Glide raise more than $34.1 million by auctioning 20 lunches. He has also pledged to give away nearly all his wealth.

The auctions began in 2000. None were held in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. Bidding this year on eBay ends at 10:30 p.m. EDT Friday (0230 GMT Saturday).

This year's winner can take up to seven guests to dine with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan.

Buffett will talk about almost anything, though not where he may invest next.

He became a supporter of Glide after his first wife Susan introduced him to the charity, where she had been volunteering. Susan Buffett died in 2004.

Rich Dessert

Hedge fund managers David Einhorn and Ted Weschler are among the winners of prior auctions. Weschler became a Berkshire portfolio manager after paying a combined $5.25 million to win the 2010 and 2011 auctions.

Berkshire owns dozens of companies including the BNSF railroad; Geico car insurance; many energy, manufacturing and retail businesses, and stocks such as Apple Inc and Bank of America Corp.

Buffett still owns nearly 16% of the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate, despite having donated more than half of his shares since 2006, including $4 billion this week.

He was worth $92.8 billion on Friday afternoon, making him the eighth-richest person worldwide according to Forbes magazine.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Someone has bid more than $12.3 million at an online auction to win a final, private lunch with billionaire businessman Warren Buffett to benefit a charity that helps the poor, homeless and people battling substance abuse.The $12,345,678 bid from an unknown bidder in the...
warren buffet charity lunch
333
2022-17-17
Friday, 17 June 2022 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved