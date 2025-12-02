WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: warner | netflix | bid

Warner Bros Weighs Mostly Cash Offer From Netflix

Warner Bros Weighs Mostly Cash Offer From Netflix
Warner Bros.' exhibit at the International Market of Communications Programmes at Palais des Festivals et des Congres, in Cannes, France. (AP/2022 file)

Tuesday, 02 December 2025 07:24 AM EST

Warner Bros Discovery was fielding a second round of bids, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix, in an auction that could conclude in the coming days or weeks, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bankers for Paramount Skydance, Comcast and Netflix worked over the weekend on improved offers for all or part of Warner Bros, the report said.

The bids are binding, allowing the board to approve a deal quickly if terms are met, though the company has not described them as final, Bloomberg added.

Warner Bros Discovery and Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on Monday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Warner Bros Discovery was fielding a second round of bids, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix, in an auction that could conclude in the coming days or weeks, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
warner, netflix, bid
104
2025-24-02
Tuesday, 02 December 2025 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved