Warner Bros. Misses Q2 Revenue on Studio Slump

Warner Bros Discovery recorded a $9.1 billion goodwill impairment charge and missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue Wednesday, hurt by a studio slump, sending its shares lower 7.8% in trading after the bell.

Excluding one-time charges such as the $9.1 billion one, the company's loss was 36 cents per share, wider than estimates of 22 cents per share.

Content revenue in its studio segment fell 6%, as it continues to see challenges from the underperforming game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," released earlier this year, compared to last year's top game "Hogwarts Legacy."

Director George Miller's much-awaited "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" also performed poorly at the box office following its May release.

The film raked in $67.5 million at the domestic box office, IMDb's Box Office Mojo data showed. It had a reported budget of $168 million, according to analysts at TD Cowen.

The media giant reported revenue of $9.71 billion in the second quarter on Wednesday, compared to analysts' estimate of $10.07 billion, according to LSEG data.