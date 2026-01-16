WATCH TV LIVE

Walmart Names Insider David Guggina as US CEO

David Guggina will become President and CEO of Walmart U.S. (AP)

Friday, 16 January 2026 09:42 AM EST

Walmart Friday named long-time executive David Guggina to head its U.S. division, succeeding John Furner, who would take over as the chief executive officer of the retail behemoth.

The ‍company had announced in November that ‍Doug McMillon would retire after more than a decade at the helm and be succeeded by ⁠Furner on January 31.

Guggina, currently the chief e-commerce officer of Walmart U.S., has held several roles during his ​nearly eight years at the retailer, including the division's executive vice president of supply chain operations.

Walmart also named Chris Nicholas as the ‍CEO of its international division, after Kathryn McLay's departure, which was announced ⁠on Thursday.

Nicholas, currently the CEO of Walmart-owned Sam's Club, will be replaced by executive Latriece Watkins. The company also promoted Seth Dallaire to chief growth officer, following his tenure in the ⁠same role within the ​U.S. division.

Separately, Walmart said ⁠in a filing Furner's annual base salary was set at $1.5 million. He ‍will receive a one-time stock award worth $10 million and be eligible for an ‌annual equity award valuing about $17 million in fiscal 2027.

The company has reported quarterly revenue growth for nearly a decade straight. ⁠Its shares ​hit a record ‍high earlier this week. They had gained 21% in 2025, outpacing a 1.3% rise in the S&P ‍500 Consumer Staples index. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


