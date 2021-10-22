Walmart Recalls 3,900 Bottles of Room Spray Over Bacteria Fears

Walmart Inc. is recalling around 3,900 bottles of its Better Homes and Gardens-branded room spray due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the country, although the source of these four infections has not been confirmed, the CPSC said.