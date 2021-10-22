×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Money | walmart | room spray | recall

Walmart Recalls 3,900 Bottles of Room Spray Over Bacteria Fears

Walmart Recalls 3,900 Bottles of Room Spray Over Bacteria Fears
(William Howard/Dreamstime.com)

Friday, 22 October 2021 02:26 PM

Walmart Inc. is recalling around 3,900 bottles of its Better Homes and Gardens-branded room spray due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Friday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the country, although the source of these four infections has not been confirmed, the CPSC said.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walmart Inc. is recalling around 3,900 bottles of its Better Homes and Gardens-branded room spray due to the possible presence of a rare and dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Friday.
walmart, room spray, recall
74
2021-26-22
Friday, 22 October 2021 02:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved