Walmart Boosts Pharmacy Pay, Elevates 3,000 Roles in Healthcare Push

(Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 01:13 PM EST

U.S. retailer Walmart Wednesday said it has elevated 3,000 pharmacy technician roles to operations team lead positions, lifting their average hourly wages to $28 from $22, as it expands its digital and pharmacy healthcare services.

The company also said pharmacy technicians, who currently earn an average of $22 an hour, will be eligible for wages up to $40.50 an hour.

The move aims to expand staffing and strengthen local pharmacy teams across its 4,600 locations as it ramps up digital offerings such as Better Care Services, access to Eli Lilly's LillyDirect program and expanded pharmacy delivery.

Rival Amazon has also been pushing into the pharmacy market by expanding same-day prescription delivery to more U.S. cities and this month began offering Novo Nordisk's new Wegovy weight-loss pill through insurance plans, with cash prices starting at about $149 a month.

Walmart said team leads will help oversee daily pharmacy operations and support pharmacy managers and pharmacists, with the potential to earn $42 an hour, excluding bonus, depending on location.

The company raised its annual forecasts for the second time in November after another strong quarter, led by surging online sales, attracting wealthier shoppers with the convenience of faster deliveries.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


