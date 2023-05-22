×
Tags: walmart | pawp | pet teleheath

Walmart Forays Into Pet Telehealth With Pawp Tie-Up

Walmart Forays Into Pet Telehealth With Pawp Tie-Up
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 22 May 2023 03:08 PM EDT

Walmart Inc. said Monday it has signed a deal with pet telehealth provider Pawp to offer the retailer's subscribed members access to veterinary professionals via video or text without an appointment.

Walmart+ customers can use Pawp's services for a year from Tuesday, the top U.S. retailer said, as it looks to tap growing demand for pet telehealth from inflation-hit customers looking for cheaper alternatives.

The deal also lines up with Walmart's push to compete better with Amazon on the e-commerce turf by rolling out more services and value deals.

Pet retailer Chewy and rival Petco Health and Wellness Company have also been expanding their telehealth offerings. Last year, Petco pegged the value of the pet industry at $119 billion in 2021.

CNBC first reported the news of the Walmart-Pawp deal earlier in the day.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Walmart Inc. said Monday it has signed a deal with pet telehealth provider Pawp to offer the retailer's subscribed members access to veterinary professionals via video or text without an appointment.
