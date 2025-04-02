WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: walmart | china | suppliers | tariffs | prices

Walmart Keeps the Pressure on Chinese Suppliers to Cut Prices

Walmart Keeps the Pressure on Chinese Suppliers to Cut Prices
A customer walks past televisions at a Walmart Supercenter on February 20, 2024, in Hallandale Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 11:03 AM EDT

U.S. retailing giant Walmart is continuing to push Chinese suppliers to cut prices to offset President Donald Trump's tariffs, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some Chinese manufacturers are finding it difficult to meet Walmart's demands to cut prices by as much as 10% for each round of Trump's tariffs, the report said.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.

Beijing officials met with Walmart last month to discuss media reports that the U.S. retailer has asked Chinese suppliers to slash prices on their goods to offset the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs.

Walmart has been working to mitigate the impact of tariffs since U.S. President Donald Trump's first term by diversifying its supply chain and reducing its reliance on China.

However, China remains a significant source for Walmart's discretionary merchandise, such as clothing, electronics, and toys. A substantial portion of these imports, including items like Reebok shoes, Mattel toys, Onn TVs, t-shirts, belts, shoes, and appliances, still come from China.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


