WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: wall street | bonus | mergers | acquisition | investment | banking

Wall Street Investment Bankers' Bonuses Get 35% Boost

Wall Street Investment Bankers' Bonuses Get 35% Boost
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 09 August 2024 09:53 AM EDT

Investment bankers working on debt underwriting may see bonuses climb by 25% to 35% this year, and bankers handling initial public offerings could see a 20% to 30% jump in 2024, Johnson Associates, a Wall Street compensation analysis firm, said in a report.

Strong growth in debt issuance, and IPO activity that has already raised more this year than in all of 2023, are the main reasons for higher compensation.

Although investment-banking revenues are still below their peaks, activity is picking up considerably, the Johnson Associates report says.

Other areas in which bankers could receive higher bonuses are equity and fixed income sales and trading. Equity traders may receive 10% to 15% higher bonuses and fixed-income traders may collect 5% to 10% higher compensation.

Clients are beginning to increase risk in equities, the report said, in tandem with market expectations of future rate cuts.

Even with sharp growth in recent years, alternative investment firms are expected to pay flat to 10% higher incentives this year, as the firms have large volumes of capital that have not yet been invested.

Wealth management and asset management executives are expected to receive 5% to 10% higher incentives this year, the consultancy predicted.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Investment bankers working on debt underwriting may see bonuses climb by 25% to 35% this year, and bankers handling initial public offerings could see a 20% to 30% jump in 2024, Johnson Associates, a Wall Street compensation analysis firm, said in a report.
wall street, bonus, mergers, acquisition, investment, banking
199
2024-53-09
Friday, 09 August 2024 09:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved