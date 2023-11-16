×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: walgreens | pharmacies | thanksgiving | closed

Walgreens Pharmacies to Close on Thanksgiving for 1st TIme

Walgreens Pharmacies to Close on Thanksgiving for 1st TIme
(AP)

Thursday, 16 November 2023 02:22 PM EST

Walgreens Boots Alliance will close nearly all of its stores and pharmacies on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in the chain's history to give staff "time with their loved ones," the company said Thursday.

The closures of most of its over 8,700 stores next Thursday come at a time when the second-largest U.S. pharmacy has faced criticism from its pharmacists and technicians over poor work conditions and under-staffing.

"We have consistently heard from our team members — who are the face of Walgreens — that time off is a meaningful way for us to demonstrate we value them," said Tracey Brown, president of Walgreens Retail and chief customer officer.

However, nearly all of its 700 24-hour locations will remain open on Thanksgiving, along with certain distribution centers and other sites including supply chain and centralized teams, Walgreens said.

Many big box stores such as Walmart and Target are closed on Thanksgiving, but pharmacies and grocery stores typically remain open with adjusted hours.

Pharmacy chains CVS Health and RiteAid did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on their Thanksgiving staffing plans.

Many pharmacists and technicians in the U.S. have been trying to unionize with support from the IAM Healthcare union.

Some employees at CVS and Walgreens' U.S. pharmacies had launched a three-day walkout from Oct. 30 to push the companies to improve working conditions and add more staff to their stores.

However, CVS and Walgreens had said the work action had minimal impact on their operations, with most stores remaining open.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walgreens Boots Alliance will close nearly all of its stores and pharmacies on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in the chain's history to give staff "time with their loved ones," the company said Thursday.
walgreens, pharmacies, thanksgiving, closed
251
2023-22-16
Thursday, 16 November 2023 02:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved