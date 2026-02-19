WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: walgreens | layoff | private | equity | buyout

Walgreens Cuts 600 Workers After Private Equity Buyout

Walgreens Cuts 600 Workers After Private Equity Buyout

Thursday, 19 February 2026 03:54 PM EST

Pharmacy chain Walgreens is laying off over 600 employees across the U.S. following its acquisition by private equity firm Sycamore Partners, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing company letters.

Walgreens is cutting 469 jobs in Illinois and plans to cut another 159 positions in Texas, where it is closing a distribution center, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The distressed retailer was taken private for $10 billion last year, after a string of costly missteps and competition from lower-priced rivals such as Amazon and Walmart squeezed its margins.

Sycamore is planning to reduce costs by cutting Walgreens staff and taking away paid holidays for some employees, while working to boost store sales by adding products such as electronic cigarettes, the report said.

The private equity firm, which specializes in retail and consumer investments, has a track record of acquiring distressed retailers for profit, including brands such as Staples, Talbots and Nine West.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Pharmacy chain Walgreens is laying off over 600 employees across the U.S. following its acquisition by private equity firm Sycamore Partners, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing company letters.
walgreens, layoff, private, equity, buyout
160
2026-54-19
Thursday, 19 February 2026 03:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved